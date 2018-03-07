DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have reopened Interstate 285 eastbound at Spaghetti Junction after it was closed for most of Tuesday morning for police activity.

Motorists had been diverted off of the roadway at the Interstate 85 north ramp after a police incident early Tuesday morning that created backups that stretched to beyond Peachtree Industrial Road for eastbound motorists. Westbound motorists saw delays that started before Chamblee Tucker Road.

Department of Transportation officials said that limited delays are expected in the area as traffic is being cleared.

