Police report seven passengers have been injured after a MARTA bus crash in DeKalb's Scottdale community.

The crash happened at East Ponce De Leon Avenue and North Decatur Road around lunch, Monday. Neither the exact cause nor the extent of injuries involved has been confirmed at this time. There are no reports of roads being shut down as a result of the crash.

11Alive's SkyTracker is heading to the scene as we continue to gather updates.

