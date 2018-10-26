HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A suspected drunk driver drove through numerous warning arms while headed the wrong way down Interstate 75 before crashing into crashing into two other vehicles early Friday morning, authorities said.

It happened just around 6:15 a.m. in Henry County. The driver was traveling south on I-75 headed towards I-675. The driver suddenly veered left into the express lanes -- in the wrong direction, according to officials.

The motorist powered through eight warning warms and then rammed into a barrier gate, Natalie Dale with the Georgia Department of Transportation said. The wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle head-on and then struck another vehicle.

Investigators at the scene said they saw reason to believe the driver was intoxicated.

Three drivers were transported to a local hospital, but they are all expected to be OK.

The express lanes were completely shut down for hours at that location for the investigation.

The driver's name, as well as potential charges, have not been released.

GDOT said since the lanes opened two years ago, there had only been one other wrong way crash. Dale said the other was a tractor trailer, even though tractor trailers are not permitted to use the lanes. She said 10,000 vehicles use the lanes on a daily basis without incident.

