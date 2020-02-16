GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — GDOT said Sunday afternoon that repairs to the concrete barrier wall on Interstate 85 between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Indian Trail Road will begin on Sunday night.

The repairs are tied to damage that was sustained earlier this month.

The road work will create a single lane closure from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, which will allow contractors to place a temporary barrier on the shoulder which will remain in place for the duration of the emergency repair project.

It will also allow road work to continue in that zone without restrictions until the wall is completely repaired.

An additional lane closure will take place on Dawson Boulevard, the access road near the repair beginning Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., which will also remain in place for the duration of the repair project.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area of the road construction project as workers and equipment will be in close proximity to travel lanes.

