Deputies urge drivers to avoid Paulding County roadway closed due to a wreck

The sheriff's office says Dallas Acworth Highway at Homestead Drive is closed.

DALLAS, Ga. — The sheriffs office is warning drivers to avoid a Paulding County roadway after a wreck on Friday.

According to a statement from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, motorists should stay away from the Dallas Acworth Highway at Homestead Drive.

The sheriff's office says a car struck a power pole at this location in the morning, bringing down the pole and wires. Two additional cars, each with one person in them, got entangled in fallen wires.

There are no injuries, but officials said the people in those cars had to remain inside until utility workers can arrive to remove the wires and help them out.