Road collapse leads to multiple lanes shut down on I-285 in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Fulton County are being asked to avoid a stretch of I-285 south Tuesday afternoon due to a road surface collapse, according to a post from the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (AFCEMA).

The post was first made around 1 p.m.

At this time, two lanes of the interstate's southbound lanes are closed before Langford Parkway.

Officials said the road closure is expected to last over two hours, potentially causing serious delays.