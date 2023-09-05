Road collapse leads to multiple lanes shut down on I-285 in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Fulton County are being asked to avoid a stretch of I-285 south Tuesday afternoon due to a road surface collapse, according to a post from the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (AFCEMA).
The post was first made around 1 p.m.
At this time, two lanes of the interstate's southbound lanes are closed before Langford Parkway.
Officials said the road closure is expected to last over two hours, potentially causing serious delays.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.