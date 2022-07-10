Utility truck involved in crash that injured four in DeKalb County

Fire officials said four people were injured; one is in critical condition.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving a utility truck has injured four people in DeKalb County, according to fire officials.

The crash happened at Memorial Drive and Village Square in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire Department.

Fire officials said on Sunday that three people had "minor to moderate injuries," and the fourth is in critical condition. The person in critical was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The department did not release information about how the wreck happened. They've only said a utility truck and three other cars were involved.

It's unknown if roads are closed in the area at this time.

11Alive has sent a crew to the location to gather more information about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.