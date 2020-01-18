ATLANTA —

At least two vehicles were involved in a serious wreck early Saturday morning on Georgia 400 northbound near the Sidney Marcus Boulevard exit, Atlanta police said.

The incident happened shortly before 5:30, they said, between a white van and a Ford Focus.

All northbound lanes of the highway were blocked as a result of the wreck and subsequent clean-up of the roadway.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of Georgia 400 have been reopened to northbound traffic following the wreck.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries in the wreck, but the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office had been called to the scene.

For updated traffic maps and travel times, please visit 11Alive.com/traffic.

