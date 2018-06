GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga -- Several lanes have been shut down for police activity on Interstate 85 going northbound at Indian Trail, according to police.

Police estimate that the scene should be cleared in less than an hour.

For alternates, use Buford Highway, Peachtree Industrial Boulevard or Highway 29 (Lawrenceville Hwy).

But for those who want to touch it out, expect some delays and drive carefully.

© 2018 WXIA