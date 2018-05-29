Authorities are reporting multiple crashes in the same portion of I-75 in Cobb County.

According to Marietta Police Department spokesperson and officer Chuck McPhilamy, one accident that is causing "monstrous backup" involved 5 vehicles - one of which was a tractor-trailer.

Around the same time, HERO units responding to the area reported at least three other accidents. One of them involved 10 vehicles - four of them tractor trailers. Another involved about seven vehicles and two tractor-trailers.

HERO had limited details on the third accident they were handling.

At least one of the accidents is being attributed to wet conditions.

The accidents were all in the same area on I-75 south at South Marietta Parkway (Exit 263).

Motorists in the area are advised to find an alternate route or expect an extensive delay until at least 6 p.m. Traffic cameras already show traffic backed up almost to Bells Ferry Road.

