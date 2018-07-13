COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Friday afternoon traffic accident will cause a major headache for drivers in Cobb County.

According to Smyrna Police, a single-car accident brought down a whole intersection of traffic lights just before peak rush hour traffic at Windy Hill Road at South Cobb Drive.

Sgt. Louis Defense with the department said the car hit a tension pole at the intersection, which caused the lights to collapse.

Right now, the entire intersection is closed, and will be for at least a few hours. Authorities are diverting traffic, and recommend drivers use Atlanta Road and Old Concord Road to travel north and south. They should use Concord Road to go east and west.

You can also check 11Alive.com/traffic for more detours.

PHOTOS | Accident brings down entire intersection of traffic lights

Photos: Accident brings down entire intersection of traffic lights

© 2018 WXIA