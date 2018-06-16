SMYRNA, Ga. -- A sinkhole at a major intersection promises to snarl traffic this weekend for commuters and for Braves fans this weekend.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the sinkhole is located on the right side of the offramp from eastbound Interstate 285 to US 41/Cobb Parkway between Cumberland Mall and SunTrust Park.

All three right-turning lanes from that offramp to Cobb Parkway are closed. Motorists wishing to go southbound on US 41 from I-285 eastbound are advised to use Paces Ferry Road or to take I-75 to Cumberland Boulevard.

That location is already a busy ramp, but this weekend, the Atlanta Braves are hosting the San Diego Padres at SunTrust Park on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m., which will add even more traffic to that location.

GDOT Is advising motorists going to the game or to other attractions in the area to use alternative transportation or to take other routes to the Cumberland/Galleria or Battery areas.

