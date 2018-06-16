SMYRNA, Ga. -- The sinkhole that plagued motorists over the weekend blocking the off-ramp from Interstate 285 eastbound to US 41 near SunTrust Park and Cumberland Mall was fixed in time for Monday's commute.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the sinkhole, located on the right side of the ramp had forced the closure of all three right-turning lanes from that off-ramp to Cobb Parkway.

While GDOT had initially said it would take as much as a week to complete repairs on the project, construction was completed early Monday morning, allowing motorists to resume driving on the roadway in time for Monday's commute, limiting any sort of problems for motorists in the area around SunTrust Field and the Cumberland-Galleria area.

