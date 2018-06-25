DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police report multiple passengers have been injured after a MARTA bus crash in DeKalb's Scottdale community.

The crash happened at East Ponce De Leon Avenue and North Decatur Road around lunch, Monday. According to MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher, the accident occurred when one of their transit buses collided with the back of a car.

In total, Fisher said six people claimed injury - five of them being on the bus and one in the car. None of those injuries were considered serious.

The crash didn't cause any serious traffic issues, however, the bus and its driver have been taken out of rotation per standard protocol. The route has since been taken over by another driver.

© 2018 WXIA