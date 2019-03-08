SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton Police cruiser struck a second vehicle, causing it to flip in the middle of an intersection on Camp Creek Parkway Saturday morning, according to Police Chief Keith Meadows.

First responders were on the scene of the wreck, which occurred in the middle of the intersection of Camp Creek Parkway and North Commerce Drive at about 7:55 a.m.

Traffic cameras showed that police were directing traffic around an overturned vehicle in the intersection and an ambulance was on the scene.

Meadows told 11Alive that an officer was entering the intersection when his foot slipped off of the brake of his cruiser and onto the accelerator, which sent his cruiser into the second vehicle. That second vehicle flipped onto its top.

There were no serious injuries in the wreck, according to Meadows.

RELATED: Police release video of officer being dragged on I-285, say suspect was trafficking drugs

Meadows said that as a result of the incident, the officer was facing possible suspension and other possible administrative sanctions, including taking a defensive driving course.

Motorists in the area were experiencing minor delays associated with the clearing of the wreck, but the roadway was fully reopened by 8:55 a.m. Anyone headed toward Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport should take extra time Saturday morning with this in mind.

For the latest traffic maps and travel times around metro Atlanta, please visit our traffic page at 11Alive.com/traffic.

MORE HEADLINES |

School criticized over hairstyle bans for students of color

Dunwoody officer dragged by car: I will bounce back

After controversial shooting, feds consider allowing bodycams





