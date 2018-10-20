UPDATE 3:18 p.m.: A crash is on the side of C.W. Grant Parkway blocking southbound traffic.

All lanes of Interstate 75 southbound were blocked at C.W. Grant Parkway near the International Terminal of Hartsfield Jackson Airport due to a rollover wreck for a brief time Saturday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said one person was entrapped inside the vehicle. EMT and fire-rescue crews worked to remove that person from the wreck.

Motorists were diverted via the H.O.T. Express offramp to C.W. Grant Parkway, then being allowed back onto the interstate via the H.O.T. onramp to southbound I-75.

Southbound motorists heading to the International Terminal at Hartsfield Jackson Airport should expect some limited delays Saturday afternoon as a result of this wreck.

No injuries have been reported.

For the latest updates on traffic times and maps around metro Atlanta, please visit 11Alive.com/traffic

© 2018 WXIA