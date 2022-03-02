Construction project accommodation includes closing a portion of a busy Midtown Atlanta street for days

A portion of Spring Street NW is closing.

ATLANTA — Commuters who have to pass through an bustling area of Midtown Atlanta in the heart of the city can expect to make detours for the next few days.

According to a Facebook post from the Atlanta Police Department, a portion of Spring Street NW is closing to make room for an additional support crane installation at an ongoing construction project.

The closure started at 9 a.m. Feb. 2 and will remain in effect throughout the weekend until just before midnight Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Police said officials are restoring traffic to normal operations once the work is finished.

Here are the detour routes that are set to take place:

For the southbound detour traveling on Spring Street: Turn left onto 14th Street NW Turn right onto Peachtree Street NE Turn right onto 10th Street NE Turn left onto Spring Street NW

Westbound Detour Traveling on 14th Street NW Turn left onto Techwood Drive Turn left onto 10th Street NW Turn right onto Spring Street NW

