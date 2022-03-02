Construction project accommodation includes closing a portion of a busy Midtown Atlanta street for days

ATLANTA — Commuters who have to pass through an bustling area of Midtown Atlanta in the heart of the city can expect to make detours for the next few days.
According to a Facebook post from the Atlanta Police Department, a portion of Spring Street NW is closing to make room for an additional support crane installation at an ongoing construction project.
The closure started at 9 a.m. Feb. 2 and will remain in effect throughout the weekend until just before midnight Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Police said officials are restoring traffic to normal operations once the work is finished.
Here are the detour routes that are set to take place:
- For the southbound detour traveling on Spring Street:
- Turn left onto 14th Street NW
- Turn right onto Peachtree Street NE
- Turn right onto 10th Street NE
- Turn left onto Spring Street NW
- Westbound Detour Traveling on 14th Street NW
- Turn left onto Techwood Drive
- Turn left onto 10th Street NW
- Turn right onto Spring Street NW