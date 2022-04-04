Drivers illegally laying drag at Duluth intersection caught on camera, police issue warrants

Video released from police shows more than 100 people watching drivers lay drag at the intersection of Buford Highway and Old Peachtree Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

DULUTH, Ga. — Police in Duluth released a video showing drivers laying drag in Duluth that had more than 100 bystanders watching, according to the department.

It happed at the intersection of Buford Highway and Old Peachtree Road back in January, police said. There have been five warrants issued, they added, and four other outstanding warrants.

Police said they could identify drivers by the video and called whoever was registered to the car in order to find out who was driving that night.

Several cars took turns doing doughnuts and other tricks, the video shows.

The onlookers parking their own cars in the street and many others parked in the nearby parking lots to watch the events that followed.

The drivers identified received warrants for two or more of the following, DPD said:

Reckless driving

Laying drag

Driving down the wrong side of the road

Impeding flow of traffic





WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US