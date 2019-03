Georgia State Patrol is investigating after three people died in a wreck on Hwy. 49 in Fort Valley Saturday night.

Trooper Joe Garietz says a fuel tanker and car collided at the highway's intersection with Woolfolk Road.

A tweet by the Georgia Department of Transportation says the fuel tanker caught fire.

Authorities are working to identify the three dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates.