Three teens killed, two others injured after Dalton wreck

Georgia State Patrol says the fatal wreck happened Friday night and two of the teens had upcoming birthdays.

DALTON, Ga. — Three teens are dead and two others are injured after a tragic car accident in Dalton on Friday night.

According to a statement from Georgia State Patrol, troopers were called out to investigate a deadly wreck on Georgia 3 at Haig Mill Lake Road around 9 p.m.

Preliminary investigation shows a white 2013 Ford Fusion was traveling south on Georgia 3 when it veered into the northbound lanes. The Ford Fusion then collided with a silver 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 head on.

That's when troopers say the Ford Fusion spun clockwise and moved into the outside lane, striking another car -- a 2011 Ford Taurus.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, 19-year-old Kathryn Beasley, was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition. Georgia State Patrol said they were notified a day after the crash that she later died.

Two passengers in that car were also killed in the wreck. 18-year-old Kierra Clay and 17-year-old Bethany Rose Pizarro both had upcoming birthdays this month.

According to the agency, the two drivers of the other vehicles were injured, but they are both expected to recover.