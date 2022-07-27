Tractor-trailer veers off I-20, goes through barrier into backyard

DeKalb Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused major delays on I-20 east near Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene of the crash around 4:20 p.m. It appears the tractor-trailer veered off of the interstate, went through a barrier wall and into someone's backyard.

Officials said the crash required extensive cleanup. You can see debris from the barrier wall scattered in someone's backyard.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes to travel east toward Conyers or allow extra time for travel.

DeKalb Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. No one else was involved in the crash and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.