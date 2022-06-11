Crash spills loaves of bread across I-285 near Dunwoody closing all westbound lanes

Lanes will be closed and traffic will be held until crews can clean up the mess.

ATLANTA — A crash involving a tractor trailer caused quite the spill closing down all westbound lanes of I-285 near the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit on Sunday night.

Loaves of bread were scattered across the busy interstate after police said two commercial vehicles were involved in a wreck.

Lanes will be closed and traffic will be held until crews can clean up the mess caused both by the wreckage and the subsequent spill. No ETA has been given on when the lanes will reopen.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the crash.

