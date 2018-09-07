CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- All northbound lanes of I-75 in Cherokee County are blocked, Monday morning, due to a tractor-trailer explosion, according to traffic reports.

The fire was reported at State Route 92 (Alabama Road) and has traffic backed up almost all the way to Chastain Road. Details surrounding the crash are still limited but officials estimated the driver's injuries as critical. Authorities believe the truck hit the median wall and exploded.

For those making their way into metro Atlanta, rest assured that this only effects northbound traffic. But those heading out might be in for a wait unless they move over to Cobb Parkway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is estimating a clearing time of about 7:15 a.m. Be sure to check the 11Alive Traffic Page for updates as they become available.

© 2018 WXIA