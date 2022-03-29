All lanes blocked after tractor-trailer fire on I-75 South, crews working to cleanup road

Here are the details.

ATLANTA — Crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-75 South past Canton Highway between exits 288 and 290 Tuesday evening.

All lanes are closed as crews finish cleaning up after extinguishing the fire, according to GDOT.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5 p.m., where you can see the tractor-trailer charred.

"The fire is now under control. Crews are beginning to overhaul the trailer," the Cartersville Fire Department said.

Officials said at this time, there are no injuries.

"The interstate on this section is completely shut down at this time due to clean up and possible DOT repairs. There is currently no timetable available for the conclusion of this incident," according to the fire department.

Cartersville Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.