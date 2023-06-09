Traffic delays after tractor-trailer fire in East Point, officials say

GDOT 511 shows eastbound lanes of traffic are still blocked at the intersection of Camp Creek Parkway and Commerce Drive.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Crews worked to put out a tractor-trailer fire in East Point Friday afternoon.

GDOT 511 shows eastbound lanes of traffic are still blocked at the intersection of Camp Creek Parkway and Commerce Drive. Officials said traffic congestion is expected in the area for the next several hours.

The East Point Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 4:45 p.m. and they arrived within 10 minutes. A few minutes after arriving, firefighters said they were able to get the flames under control and there were no injuries.