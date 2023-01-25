Traffic delays on I-285 N near Glenwood Road due to tractor-trailer leaking gas

DeKalb Police said a tractor-trailer ran over an object on the interstate, which punctured its gas tank.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Drivers should expect traffic delays Wednesday night on I-285 north near Glenwood Road due to a tractor-trailer leaking gas.

DeKalb Police said a tractor-trailer ran over an object on the interstate, which punctured its gas tank. The semi has been moved to the shoulder. However, GDOT 511 shows the three right lanes are still blocked as of 8:30 p.m.

DeKalb Fire is handling the gas leak cleanup, while GDOT's Highway Emergency Response Operators are assisting with lane closures.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Officials have not yet said what time all lanes will reopen.