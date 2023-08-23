Underground pipe repairs to shut down busy metro Atlanta road | What to know

According to officials, the lane closure will last from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. while crews repair underground pipes.

ATLANTA — An emergency lane closure will be in effect on a major metro Atlanta road on Thursday, Atlanta Watershed Management said.

The closure is located on 3735 Roswell Road NE, which will extend between Powers Ferry Road NW and Ivy Parkway NE in Buckhead.

According to officials, it will last from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. while crews repair underground pipes.

“Traffic control measures and signs are in place to guide motorists around the work zone,” said the water utility company.

While crews work to repair the underground structures, residents and businesses will continue to have access to their homes and other essential services.