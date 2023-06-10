Traffic impacted in Duluth after 18-wheeler jackknifes on Highway 120

ATLANTA — Lanes are closed on Highway 120 in Duluth following a crash involving a tractor trailer on Saturday, according to police on Twitter.
The Duluth Police Department said an 18-wheeler was jackknifed or that the cab and trailer folded in on each other. Police said the crash happened at the river near the Johns Creek border.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. The police department did not say how the crash happened or if anyone was hurt.
Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.