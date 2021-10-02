Memphis police officer killed after being hit by 18-wheeler on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was killed Saturday morning when he was hit by an 18-wheeler while investigating another crash.
According to MPD, Officer Darrell Adams, 34 was at the scene of a crash on I-40 westbound near North Watkins when the 18-wheeler hit him at 11:08 a.m.
Officer Adams was assigned to the Austin Peay precinct and had been with MPD since April 2016.
The driver of the 18-wheeler has been detained. No charges have been filed at this time.
"Today, my heart aches again for the loss of another dedicated servant of our city. I am in deep prayer for our officer's family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department." - Chief Cerelyn Davis
The deadly crash shut down I-40 westbound for a big part of Saturday.