ATLANTA -- Drivers who were headed toward Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport from Atlanta had a very slow ride Monday morning due to a serious accident on a major southbound route.

The southbound I-85 ramp to Camp Creek Parkway was slammed due to a crash involving a semi truck and an airport shuttle bus that left two people injured. Drivers were urged to take I-75 at the Downtown Connector split or take the west side perimeter and cut across from Camp Creek.

Exiting early at Virginia Avenue, Central Avenue or Cleveland Avenue onto Highway 29 (Main Street) were also options and are still possible for future accidents.

The good news is that this one has since been cleared leaving a smooth ride for airport commuters.

