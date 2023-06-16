Massive traffic delays expected as all lanes shut down on Highway 166 in East Point after early morning crash

The incident is on Highway 166 at Langford Parkway before Stanton Road.

EAST POINT, Ga. — All lanes are closed on part of Highway 166 in East Point following an early morning crash, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation on Friday.

The department said the crash is on Highway 166 at Langford Parkway going westbound before Stanton Road. GDOT cameras show that cars are being turned around and sent back through the emergency lane.

Officers can also be seen on the camera. Information on the specifics of the crash from the police or transportation department has not been provided.

GDOT's website said the crash would be cleaned up around 7 a.m. and that crews started working the scene around 4:33 a.m.

11Alive's Traffic Expert, Crash Clark said to use Campleton Road or Camp Creek Parkway in East Point to get around the area.