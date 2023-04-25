Traffic Alert: Kimball Bridge Road to close Monday for year-long construction project

Major changes coming to Alpharetta as the Georgia Department of Transportation begins the year-long closure of Kimball Bridge Road for construction.

ATLANTA — Alpharetta drivers prepare for significant traffic changes coming on Monday as the transportation department closes Kimball Bridge to begin its replacement project.

Beginning on May 8, Kimball Bridge Road between North Point Parkway and Northwinds Parkway will close for a year-long construction project, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The Kimball Bridge Road closure is part of the GA400 Express Lanes Project, which involves replacing the current bridge over the highway on Kimball Bridge Road. This project will begin the construction of new lanes on GA400 as part of the express lanes project.

During the closure, drivers are asked to use North Point Parkway or Northwinds Parkway to detour to either Old Milton Parkway or Haynes Bridge Road.

The new bridge, GDOT said, will provide two vehicular travel lanes in each direction, a center median, wide sidewalks on both sides, improved lighting and decorative elements.

To ensure public safety, GDOT will be restriping the stretch of road between Haynes Bridge Road and Old Milton Parkway on May 6th, which will cause a shift in travel lanes. It is imperative that all drivers comply with the new traffic pattern for the duration of the closure.

Please be advised that the entire stretch of GA400 in Alpharetta will now have a speed limit of 55 mph. Kindly take note of this important update to ensure your safety and avoid any potential traffic violations.

To stay informed about the GA400 Express Lanes Project, visit GDOT's project page at https://0001757-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.