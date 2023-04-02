Deadly crash involving wrong-way driver on I-20 officials report

When ADP arrived, a person was found dead.

ATLANTA — Lanes are open following a fatal crash on I-20 east on Saturday morning, according to GDOT.

Officers with Atlanta Police Department were dispatched to a wreck near I-20 east and Boulevard southeast around 6:02 a.m. When they arrived, a person was found dead.

Investigators said they believed a wrong-way driver caused the crash but are still looking into the incident.

When the crash happened, all lanes were closed, and GDOT cameras showed several medical and fire officials at the scene.

Police have not released any information about who's involved.