Lanes opening, heavy traffic on I-285 Southbound in Fulton County due to detached trailer

The trailer is being slowly towed off the highway creating traffic in the area.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes are reopening, but traffic is still heavy, moving slowly on a section of I-285 Southbound in Fulton County after a tractor-trailer separated on the highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

All lanes were closed earlier because of the incident. 

It happened on I-285 Southbound right before people reached the Hollowell Parkway exit 12. An oversized tractor-trailer detached, and while emergency responders are working to remove the trailer, all lanes are closed. The department added that they are working as quickly and safely as possible.

Credit: WXIA

Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid this area and seek an alternate route to avoid delays. Possible alternate routes include taking Northbound I-285 to West Paces Ferry Road and then accessing Southbound I-285 using exit 10 or taking Peachtree Road to Northside Drive and accessing Southbound I-285 using exit 13.

For more information, call 511 and check www.511ga.org for real-time traffic updates and alerts.

