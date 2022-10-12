Lanes opening, heavy traffic on I-285 Southbound in Fulton County due to detached trailer

The trailer is being slowly towed off the highway creating traffic in the area.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes are reopening, but traffic is still heavy, moving slowly on a section of I-285 Southbound in Fulton County after a tractor-trailer separated on the highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

All lanes were closed earlier because of the incident.

It happened on I-285 Southbound right before people reached the Hollowell Parkway exit 12. An oversized tractor-trailer detached, and while emergency responders are working to remove the trailer, all lanes are closed. The department added that they are working as quickly and safely as possible.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid this area and seek an alternate route to avoid delays. Possible alternate routes include taking Northbound I-285 to West Paces Ferry Road and then accessing Southbound I-285 using exit 10 or taking Peachtree Road to Northside Drive and accessing Southbound I-285 using exit 13.

For more information, call 511 and check www.511ga.org for real-time traffic updates and alerts.