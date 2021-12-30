Traffic Alert | Gridlock unfolds on I-75 as severe weather floods the metro

ATLANTA — Atlanta morning commuters are in for some delays Thursday morning following overnight storms that swept across much of Georgia. From flooded roads to an early morning accident, the challenges being faced by today's drivers are mounting.
6:06 a.m. | A wreck is blocking the two right lanes on I-20 EB near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
6:04 a.m. | All lanes are now open on I-75 NB just before North Highway 120 loop in Marietta.
5:37 a.m. | A box truck is off-road on I-85 NB near Highway 138. Highway 29 is an alternate through Fairburn.
5:36 a.m. | The accident on I-75 SB at Williams Street has been upgraded to a Major Red Alert. After an investigation, Atlanta police confirmed that the crash ended in at least one fatality.
5:31 a.m. | A wreck is being reported on I-85 SB before Pleasant Hill Road, causing delays from Highway 316.
5:22 a.m. | Just before Marietta's North Highway 120 loop, I-75 has been reduced to one active lane of traffic following an incident. Drivers can use Highway 41 as an alternate.
5:09 a.m. | A wreck is being reported on I-85 NB near Highway 138, leaving only the far-left lane open for drivers. Highway 29 is a suggested alternate route for morning commuters.
4:19 a.m. | An accident unfolded on I-75 NB near the northwest ramp and Williams Street NW early Thursday morning, Atlanta police reported. Commuters are being diverted off at Williams Street. This is a Red Alert gridlock.