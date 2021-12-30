Traffic Alert | Gridlock unfolds on I-75 as severe weather floods the metro

From flooded interstates to an early morning accident, the challenges being faced by today's drivers are mounting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta morning commuters are in for some delays Thursday morning following overnight storms that swept across much of Georgia. From flooded roads to an early morning accident, the challenges being faced by today's drivers are mounting.

6:06 a.m. | A wreck is blocking the two right lanes on I-20 EB near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Wreck blocks two right lanes I-20 EB at M.L.K. Jr. Drive, no need for an alternate just yet. #11alive pic.twitter.com/yW0CdYf8gu — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 30, 2021

6:04 a.m. | All lanes are now open on I-75 NB just before North Highway 120 loop in Marietta.

GOOD NEWS: ALL lanes OPEN I-75 NB before the North Hwy 120 Loop in Marietta, traffic recovering but roads are still slick please slow down. #11alive pic.twitter.com/12akWru3NI — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 30, 2021

5:37 a.m. | A box truck is off-road on I-85 NB near Highway 138. Highway 29 is an alternate through Fairburn.

Better make that call to 911 for this box truck off the road I-85 NB before Hwy 138. Use Hwy 29 as an alternate through Fairburn. #11alive pic.twitter.com/3f6LIS9C2t — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 30, 2021

5:36 a.m. | The accident on I-75 SB at Williams Street has been upgraded to a Major Red Alert. After an investigation, Atlanta police confirmed that the crash ended in at least one fatality.

MAJOR RED ALERT: A fatal accident has closed the downtown connector, I-75/85 SB at Williams Street. Traffic diverted off the interstate at Williams Street. Use I-285, Northside Drive, Peachtree or Spring Streets as alternates. #11alive pic.twitter.com/vZDvXANfam — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 30, 2021

5:31 a.m. | A wreck is being reported on I-85 SB before Pleasant Hill Road, causing delays from Highway 316.

Follow my crooked arrow to the wreck I-85 SB before Pl, Hill Road, delays from hwy 316 but no need for an alternate just yet. #11alive pic.twitter.com/pDDfN7dt53 — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 30, 2021

5:22 a.m. | Just before Marietta's North Highway 120 loop, I-75 has been reduced to one active lane of traffic following an incident. Drivers can use Highway 41 as an alternate.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Only the far left lane is open I-75 NB before the North Hwy 120 Loop in Marietta, use Hwy 41 as an alternate. #11alive pic.twitter.com/cRJCt3QNCS — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 30, 2021

5:09 a.m. | A wreck is being reported on I-85 NB near Highway 138, leaving only the far-left lane open for drivers. Highway 29 is a suggested alternate route for morning commuters.

Wreck: I-85 NB before Hwy 138, only the far left lane is open, Hwy 29 is a good alternate. #11alive pic.twitter.com/z6E7hJrztP — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 30, 2021

4:19 a.m. | An accident unfolded on I-75 NB near the northwest ramp and Williams Street NW early Thursday morning, Atlanta police reported. Commuters are being diverted off at Williams Street. This is a Red Alert gridlock.