Traffic | Tractor trailer 'leaking large amount of fuel' closes roads in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA — Lanes on SR 316 are closed in Gwinnett County after a tractor trailer spilled fuel on the roadway, according to the police department in a Twitter post on Friday.
It happened on the westbound lanes just east of Cedars Road on SR 316, the department said.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area. People hung up in traffic right now are being diverted to Hurricane Trail, police said.
The police department said it may be several hours until the full spill is cleaned up.
Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.