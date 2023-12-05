Traffic | Tractor trailer 'leaking large amount of fuel' closes roads in Gwinnett County

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area. People hung up in traffic right now are being diverted to Hurricane Trail, police said.

ATLANTA — Lanes on SR 316 are closed in Gwinnett County after a tractor trailer spilled fuel on the roadway, according to the police department in a Twitter post on Friday.

It happened on the westbound lanes just east of Cedars Road on SR 316, the department said.

The police department said it may be several hours until the full spill is cleaned up.

The roadway could be closed for several more hours as crews arrive to address the fuel spill. Seek alternate routes. https://t.co/ulxRf8lDS5 pic.twitter.com/Fvb1MhhWCm — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) May 12, 2023