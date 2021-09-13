Car crushed, road closed after massive tree takes down power lines in Gwinnett County

Harmony Grove Road has been closed between Old Rosser Rd. and Lost Grove Dr.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Harmony Grove Road has been closed between Old Rosser Road and Lost Grove Drive due to a fallen tree in Gwinnett County Monday afternoon.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where the tree took down several power lines.

Crews with the Department of Transportation and Gwinnett Police are currently on the scene attempting to clear the road. There also appears to be a vehicle that was crushed by the tree.

Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services says that the occupant from the car was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.