DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- Several lanes were blocked Friday morning after a tree fell on a car on I-20.

The crash happened on the westbound side of I-20 near Highway 92 not far from Douglasville. As of 6:45 a.m., all westbound lanes were blocked but most of the debris had been cleared within the hour. It's not clear how serious injuries are.

Georgia Department of Transportation maps suggested only one car was involved, though many more were backed up on the highway as a result.

