Truck driver killed in crash involving 2 other 18-wheelers, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer driver died in a crash with two other trucks on Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were on I-75 northbound responding to a crash where an 18-wheeler was blocking the roadway, causing them to close two lanes. While they were at that accident, 911 dispatchers called about a second wreck involving three tractor trailers.
This accident was south of the first accident and near a weigh station. Deputies said that a tractor-trailer had rear-ended another, killing one of the drivers. The office said his name was Maddyel Llanes, and he's from Cobb County.
No other injuries were reported, and the crash is still being investigated, the sheriff's office said.