Truck driver killed in crash involving 2 other 18-wheelers, deputies say

The crash happened on Friday, and involved three tractor trailers.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer driver died in a crash with two other trucks on Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were on I-75 northbound responding to a crash where an 18-wheeler was blocking the roadway, causing them to close two lanes. While they were at that accident, 911 dispatchers called about a second wreck involving three tractor trailers.

This accident was south of the first accident and near a weigh station. Deputies said that a tractor-trailer had rear-ended another, killing one of the drivers. The office said his name was Maddyel Llanes, and he's from Cobb County.