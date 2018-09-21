DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. – Two adults and three children were hurt after a multi-vehicle accident shut down all lanes of Interstate 20 in Douglas County Friday morning.

All lanes on I-20 have reopened.

The accident happened Friday morning before 7 a.m. on I-20 Eastbound near Fairburn Road. Officials said three vehicles were involved in one of the two accidents.

Douglasville Police said two adults and one child were transported to area hospitals. Two additional children from the same car were life-flighted to various hospitals.

Police said two more also vehicles crashed after being distracted by the first. They did not specify if injuries were involved in this accident.

