FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Several lanes are being held after a double-fatal wreck on Interstate 285 going westbound at New Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road.

The wreck involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle in a construction zone.

HERO Units on the scene are confirming two deaths in the wreck. Several lanes are being held but traffic is able to squeeze by in the far right lanes.

Delays stretch for miles in both directions approaching the wreck. North and eastbound delays on I-285 begin before South Cobb Drive, while westbound delays begin near Georgia 400.

GDOT is continuing to investigate the wreck and estimates traffic will not resume its normal flow before 9:30 or 10 a.m. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

Drive safely.

© 2018 WXIA