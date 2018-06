FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Traffic is returning to normal after a major wreck on Interstate 285 westbound near New Northside Drive left two people dead early Wednesday morning.

The wreck involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle in a construction zone. It happened shortly after 5 a.m.

Delays stretched for miles in both directions approaching the wreck. North and eastbound delays on I-285 began before South Cobb Drive, while westbound delays stretched to beyond before Georgia 400.

