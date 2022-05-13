Traffic flowing again after 'major accident' on I-285 in southwest Atlanta

All lanes of traffic are flowing again.

ATLANTA — All lanes of traffic are flowing again after a major accident on Interstate 285 in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-285 right before Camp Creek.

Two of four lanes of traffic were blocked off, and GDOT advised drivers to use alternate routes. Officials told drivers traveling southbound to detour to avoid "extreme delays."

All lanes are now clear.

The agency said emergency responders were on the scene, but it did not specify how many people may be hurt.