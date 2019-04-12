ATLANTA — Two people are dead after a head-on collision on I-285 southbound. All lanes are shut down at this time.

Atlanta Police said the wreck occurred just after midnight on Wednesday near the Bolton Road exit.

Police said the driver of a Honda was driving the wrong direction on the highway and crashed into the Chevrolet.

When police arrived they found both drivers dead on the scene. Police said they don't know why the driver of the Honda was traveling in the wrong direction at this time.

Police haven't released the names of the drivers involved at this time.

Traffic Tracker Jerry Carnes said commuters should expect detours in the area. Drivers are encouraged to get off on I-75 down at I-20 and then get back on I-285 as an alternate route.

OTHER STORIES:

'Diving in Lake Lanier probably is one of the most dangerous things I’ve done'

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history