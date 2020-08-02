ELLIJAY, Ga. — Along a hilly stretch of Georgia Highway 515, authorities said that up to 50 cars have been stranded by slick roads near Ellijay.

According to the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office, Highway 515 is closed in both directions at the Georgia 382 Connector south of the city of Ellijay.

They said that both roads are completely impassible due to the icy and slushy conditions in the area. This has left many motorists stuck in their vehicles in that area.

As a result, officials have opened a warming shelter a the Civic Center in Ellijay for those who cannot get home or to any other warm location.

For more information, please call their non-emergency number at 706-635-8911.

With the continuing snowfall, motorists are advised to remain off the roads.

