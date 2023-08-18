Van fire on I-575 North closes lanes

ATLANTA — A work van was engulfed in flames on I-575 North, briefly closing all lanes around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.
One lane was open around 8:40 a.m.
It happened near Shallowford Road. It was unclear if there were injuries in the incident.
Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed backup forming back to Chastain Road.
Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.