ATLANTA -- Four people were entrapped in an accident on an Atlanta interstate late Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the accident happened on I-75 north at Moores Mill Road. Tow vehicles traveling in the same direction collided, causing one of them to flip.

The vehicle that flipped was carrying four people, one of whom had to be extricated.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The interstate was completely shut down while emergency personnel rescued the patients.

Police are continuing to investigate.

