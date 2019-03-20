MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say an accident in Madison County had a strong enough impact that a vehicle was pushed up under a school bus, Tuesday.

The accident happened on Highway 72 near Tranquility Mobile Home Park. Five children and a bus driver were on the bus at the time of the crash. Despite the impact, there were no children injured in the crash according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency medical personnel checked everyone at the scene and authorities said the families of children in the accident were contacted by the school.

The Georgia State Patrol has since been called in to investigate the crash due to the fact that it involved a county vehicle.

