Stretch of Veterans Memorial Highway blocked due to crash; 1 sent to hospital

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A stretch of Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville could be shutdown for hours as crews work the scene of a crash. According to the county officials, firefighters responded to the scene on Veterans Memorial Highway, just east of Fairburn Road, just after 4 p.m.

The wreck involved two vehicles. The highway is shutdown in both directions in the area.

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital, they said.

"Motorists should expect delays and are asked to avoid this area for the next several hours," officials said.

Photos from the scene showed at least one vehicle flipped on its side.