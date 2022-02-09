x
Stretch of Veterans Memorial Highway blocked due to crash; 1 sent to hospital

The wreck involved two vehicles. The highway is shutdown in both directions in the area
Credit: Douglas County
Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville, just east of Fairburn Road, is shut down in both directions because of a crash.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A stretch of Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville could be shutdown for hours as crews work the scene of a crash. According to the county officials, firefighters responded to the scene on Veterans Memorial Highway, just east of Fairburn Road, just after 4 p.m.

The wreck involved two vehicles. The highway is shutdown in both directions in the area.

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital, they said.

"Motorists should expect delays and are asked to avoid this area for the next several hours," officials said.

Credit: Douglas County
Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville, just east of Fairburn Road, is shut down in both directions because of a crash.

Photos from the scene showed at least one vehicle flipped on its side.

The county added that Douglasville Police and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene as well.

