Large tree blocks all lanes on part of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs: Police

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A large tree down in Sandy Springs has closed all lanes on part of Roswell Road Thursday morning, according to police.

The tree fell at 7360 Roswell Road, police said on X, formally known as Twitter, around 5 a.m. Alternate routes are advised.

It is between Trowbridge and Dalrymple Roads near North Springs High School.

11Alive Traffic Expert Crash Clark said to use Roberts Drive, Spalding Drive or GA-400 to get around. There's no information on when the road would be reopened.